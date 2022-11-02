Column: Recent controversies prove to be big yikes for Ye

It is no surprise that it took only mere days for Ye, also known as Kanye West, to completely destroy his career and reputation.

Ye has been hypocritical for years, from his treatment of others in the Kardashian family and his long-time support of Trump to the time he stole the limelight during Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards.

However, his recent behavior is not something excusable by any sort of mental health issues.

This all began with his attempted smear campaign against his now ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. It began simple, but it quickly turned dark and vengeful not only toward her but also her children and her then-partner Pete Davidson.

He later released antisemitic tweets, which have not caused him to be banned from Twitter and Instagram, where he stated that he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

With his appearance on the hip-hop podcast “Drink Champs,” he questioned the cause of George Floyd’s death, suggesting it was due to fentanyl use and not by Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for nine-and-a-half minutes and was convicted of murder.

Expert witnesses were explicit in their assessments that Floyd died from asphyxia or low oxygen.

After this came his “White Lives Matter” fashion statement made in Paris.

This was not the end of his alt-right terror on the Jewish communities.

On Oct. 6, Ye appeared on the Fox News show “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” where he gave unprompted and horrible antisemitic commentary. This was not originally aired but released later. He stated that Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger, a “known eugenics,” as he put it, created Planned Parenthood with the KKK “to control the Jew population.”

He was also making references to the claim, unsupported by historical evidence, that Black people are the “real” Jewish race, which is often used to promote antisemitism.

“I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa,” he also said. “At least it will come with some financial engineering.”

This was in reference to the long and drawn-out false stereotype that Jewish people control the financial system.

This is only a little of what he said on the show, not even touching his racist and bigoted remarks made about Lizzo and his claim of his children being kidnapped.

These events, as well as some other antisemitic remarks made on another podcast, led to what is being called “The Downfall of Ye.”

Gap, JP Morgan, Creative Artists Agency and many other companies quickly cut ties with Ye as soon as the original Twitter thread was released.

Ye said that Adidas could not drop him, only for them to drop him not even a week later.

Additionally, his racist and false claims against George Floyd have caused the Floyd family to consider suing, a prominent civil rights lawyer said.

Many people are calling this “cancel culture.”

This is not “cancel culture.” This is the result of awful actions committed by Ye. Antisemitism is not anything to be taken lightly.

In fact, right after Ye’s tweets were sent out, a group of neo-Nazis were spotted over a highway in Los Angeles with a banner that read “Kanye is right about the Jews.”

If anything, Ye is far from being held accountable for his actions. Losing money does not mean being punished.

He attempted a half-sorry apology, stating that he was sorry if he “offended anyone.” He did not take any responsibility or state that anything he said was wrong.

“When celebrities amplify conspiracy theories and hate, condemn them,” Mattxix on Instagram said. “You might not take them seriously, but someone out there is. Antisemitism is no joke.”

What Ye is doing is blatant hate speech, not ”trolling.”

Written by Evie Webb, staff writer. Photo courtesy of Unsplash.