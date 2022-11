Nicole Wells is a 21-year-old VSU student majoring in psychology.

Her hobbies include painting, drawing, gaming and watching TV or movies

Her favorite TV shows right now are “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Revenge” and “Claws,” and her favorite movies are “Two Distant Strangers” and “I Came By.”

Her goal in life is to be a therapist and open her own practice. She wants to help kids who are unable to afford mental healthcare.

Written by Evie Webb, Staff Reporter. Photos courtesy of Nicole Wells.