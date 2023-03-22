VSU mourns student shot in Miami Beach over break

VSU students gathered Wednesday evening on campus to mourn a member of the VSU community who died in Miami Beach over the spring break weekend.

Osagie Jordan Idahosa, 21, died from gunshot wounds after a March 17 shooting that sent the city of Miami Beach into a state of emergency, according to an incident report by Miami Beach police.

Idahosa was a South Georgia State College student who lived on VSU’s campus.

According to the Miami Herald, Lawarren Omeal Meadows, 23, of Tallahassee was taken into custody after admitting to an officer that he shot Idahosa.

“Meadows has not yet been charged. Police are grappling with a self-defense claim under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law,” according to the Herald.

President Richard Carvajal sent an email March 22 to inform the VSU community of Idahosa’s passing.

“While enrolled at SGSC at Valdosta, Jordan … was an active member of Collegiate Men of VSU and the Campus Activity Board student organizations,” Dr. Carvajal said.

Collegiate Men posted on Instagram on Sunday, March 19.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Mr. Jordan Idahosa’s passing,” the post said. “Jordan, we’ll miss you, but we’ll always remember the times we spent together.”

Collegiate Men and the Campus Activity Board hosted a vigil for Idahosa on March 22 at 7 p.m. on Converse Square.

Several people spoke at the event.

The incident has received national attention after the shooting and unruly crowds resulted in a city-wide curfew.

The city of Miami Beach issued a press release to call for a state of emergency and curfew.

The press release also said that the city intends to reinstate this curfew March 23-27 in preparation for more spring break crowds.

Written by Angel Davis, Copy and News Editor. Photos courtesy of Bailey Storey, Photos and Social Media Editor.