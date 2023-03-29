VSU brings ‘Shark Tank’ competitor to talk about the journey of an entrepreneur

“Shark Tank” competitor Johnny Georges will be having a special lecture at VSU to talk about his journey as an entrepreneur.

Georges was a competitor on “Shark Tank” where he displayed his product called the tree T-Pee.

“The tree T-PEE is a cone shaped, water and nutrient containment system designed for trees that are 1-5 years old,” according to the tree T-PEE website.

It promotes deep root growth that can cause a 30% increase in growth in new trees, which saves a great deal of money.

Georges’s tree T-PEE landed him a $150,000 deal with Shark Tank judge Paul DeJoria and kick-started the rest of his journey, which could inspire students to become entrepreneurs.

“Johnny’s business, the tree T-PEE is in agribusiness, something that might be a little unconventional to our students,” Trent Coggins, the host for this event, said. “I think Johnny’s story will encourage students that, no matter what area that your entrepreneurial interest exists, you can become successful with a good idea and a lot of hard work.”

This event is included in the J. Donald Lee Center for Entrepreneurship Lecture Series, which brings together many local, regional and national business leaders to discuss their stories on the road of entrepreneurship.

“The recently opened J. Donald Lee Center for Entrepreneurship can give future business owners a head start on developing their business ideas while working on their degree,” says Coggin.

Students can hear all about Georges’s story on Thursday, March 30 at 6 p.m. in the Health Science and Business Administration Auditorium.

Written by Jasmine Hightower, Staff Reporter. Photo Courtesy of Shark Tank.