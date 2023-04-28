Top 5 playlists to study to for finals

The stress of finals season can take a toll on student’s mental health. Here are some top 5 playlists that will help make the finals’ studying sessions a lot smoother.

Playlist #1: Instrumentals

For those who simply cannot focus with lyrics coming out of their earphones, try listening to some music that gives you a beautiful symphony, preferably from your favorite movie and TV show soundtracks.

1. Rue’s Farewell ( James Newton Howard, featured in “The Hunger Games”)

2. The First I love You (Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, featured in “Stranger Things”)

3. Oogway ascends ( Hans Zimmer and John Powell featured in “Kung Fu Panda”)

4. Casper’s Lullaby (James Horner, featured in “Casper”)

5. The Real Hero (Alan Silvestri, featured in “Avengers: Endgame”)

Playlist #2: Pop Music

For those who need a bit of a relaxed vibe, what better to listen to than pop music? It’s the type of music that will have you singing along and dancing in your seat.

1. Moonlight (Kali Uchis)

2. Out of Time (The Weeknd)

3. HEATED (Beyoncé)

4. Late Night Talking (Harry Styles)

5. Pink + White (Frank Ocean)

Playlist #3: Hip Hop

For those who really need to express their feelings while studying, rap music may help with relieving some of that pent-up stress.

1. Plan B (Megan Thee Stallion)

2. No Role Modelz (J. Cole)

3. Red Ruby Da Sleeze (Nicki Minaj)

4. DOGTOOTH (Tyler, the Creator)

5. No Where (YoungBoy Never Broke Again)

Playlist #4: K-Pop

Whether you’re an Army, Carat, or Blink, this playlist is for those who want to take a break from studying and get up to dance.

1. Tinnitus (TOMORROW X TOGETHER)

2. Pied Piper (BTS)

3. Kill This Love (BLACKPINK)

4. OMG (NewJeans)

5. VERY NICE (Seventeen)

Playlist #5: Latin Pop

You may lose focus while studying with this playlist because you will be dancing too much. This playlist is for those who don’t mind taking an extra 30-minute break from studying.

1. El Apagón (Bad Bunny)

2. PROBLEMA (Daddy Yankee)

3. MAMIII (Becky G & KAROL G)

4. Incondicional (Prince Royce)

5. Fili (Catalyna)

Are some of these playlists not your vibe? Also try musicals, rock, country, indie rock, neo-soul, or metal. Listen to whatever helps you ease your way through finals season.

Written by Jasmine Hightower, Staff Reporter. Photo by The Spectator.