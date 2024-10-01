VSU struggles to recover from Hurricane Helene

Late Thursday night on Sept. 27, Hurricane Helene unleashed its fury on Valdosta State University, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Classified as a Category 4 storm, Helene brought torrential rains and powerful winds that felled trees and damaged campus buildings. As many students remained on campus, they faced a harrowing night, trapped in their dorm rooms, listening to the relentless storm outside. The atmosphere was filled with anxiety and uncertainty, as students texted friends and family, hoping for updates and reassurance.

When morning arrived, the scene was one of chaos. Campus officials quickly assessed the damage, which was extensive. Fallen trees blocked access roads and debris littered the grounds, making it clear that the university would need to shut down until further notice.

Buildings like Powell Hall and Farber Hall suffered significant structural damage, leaving many students displaced and in need of support. Surrounding areas near the Fine Arts Building, Georgia Hall, Odum Library and other areas have been damaged.

The university’s emergency response team sprang into action, coordinating safety measures and ensuring that students were accounted for and placed somewhere far from the damage.

The impact of the storm extended beyond physical damage; it took an emotional toll as well. Students expressed feelings of fear, isolation and uncertainty about their futures.

Many had to leave their many personal belongings behind and the thought of returning to a damaged campus weighed heavily on their minds. Many students are wondering when they’ll be able to come back to campus.

Director of Strategic Communications Robbyn DeSpain provided an update on classes both in-person and online.

“In person classes will NOT be held next week. We are tentatively planning for ALL classes to begin remote instruction Wednesday, Oct. 2 based on the widespread availability of power and internet access in our service region. Look for an update early next week to confirm classes starting virtually on Wednesday,” said DeSpain.

The update on online classes was then pushed back to Monday, Oct. 7.

Local businesses also stepped up, providing meals and supplies to those affected, showcasing the strength and solidarity of the surrounding community to those who were left.

The administration has sent out several e-mails to keep students informed about the campus and its repairs.

As the storm subsided, VSU faced the daunting task of recovery and rebuilding. Monday morning, students received an e-mail from VSU campus:

“Starting at 12 p.m. today, Sept. 30, all residence halls will be closed due to the damage sustained to campus from the hurricane. No one will be allowed back into the halls until further notice.”

Story by Ibec Francis, Spectator Photo Editor; Photos by Jenna Arnold, Jasmine Hightower and Phylisicia Lundy, Spectator editors