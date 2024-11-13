Divinity Dazzles in “Battle of the Fabrics” Show

Divinity Modeling Troupe hosted their annual Next Top Model show on Nov. 8, with a theme of “Battle of the Fabrics.”

Nine models competed in a show consisting of three rounds, each with a different fabric the models had to base their outfits after. The rounds went in the order of silk, sheer fabric and denim.

Each round was led with a show from non-competitor models, who performed a walk to a song before the competitors walked. This group included several members of leadership, such as Community Service Coordinator Zykeria Brooks, Vice President Breon Murray and President Mario Price.

“I came to a show last semester, a classmate of mine said she needed some models for an event she was hosting and I stood up and told her I would do it,” Brooks, a senior communication major, said. “I didn’t know what Divinity was, but I got here and everyone was so welcoming when I went to their practice.”

This show was the last part in a group of challenges for season seven of Next Top Model, where all nine models competed for a cash prize at the end.

The models recounted their experiences with DMT and their past shows before they walked. Some talked about their experiences with the troupe itself and how their time working with them had been.

“Everyone here has been very welcoming and encouraging,” Aliyah Harris, a sophomore psychology major, said. “Even if you do mess up, they encourage you to do better and help you to be better.

Some went into their excitement for the show, citing experiences from the past.

“I think it’s more exciting because it’s my last year doing it,” Taylor Richards, a senior psychology major, said. “It’s like ‘ooh, I get to actually show out for the first time!’”

The show was judged by previous models, all of which were either winners or members of staff from previous years, including the troupe’s founder. Each judge was given an opportunity to walk before the show, showcasing the skills that led them to be in their position. The emcee for the show was the previous president, Kita Umana.

At the end of the challenge, cash prizes were given to the winner and the runner-up for the challenge. Angel Coney, a sophomore health science major, won first place and the $125 prize, while Jomia Finley, a senior interior design major, won the runner-up position.

“I learned to always be myself, pace myself, I don’t have to rush things because they’ll come naturally, and just remember who I am,” Coney said.

“I know that I gave my best performance, and I’m completely content with the results,” Finley said. “I’m really happy for Angel, she did an amazing job, she’s one of my very close friends, and she very much deserves the crown.”

Written by Bailey Wilson, Managing Editor. Photos courtesy of DMT.