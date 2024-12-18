The Blazers are set to go for a national championship clash with the Bulldog

The VSU Blazers seek victory as they prepare to play the Ferris State Bulldogs in the Division II national championship game in Mckinney, Texas.

The Blazers are coming off a semifinal win over the Minnesota State Mavericks last weekend, 35-21, to improve their record to 13-0.

One of the significant contributors was running back Alfonso Franklin, who scored all five of the Blazers’ touchdowns and rushed for 152 yards in the victory. Harlon Hill Award finalist Sammy Edwards was stellar again, with 172 yards passing and two passing touchdowns.

As for their opponent, the Ferris State Bulldogs come into the championship game 13-1 and are coming off a semifinal win over Slippery Rock, 48-38. They are led by a fellow Harlon Hill Award finalist, Trinidad Chambliss, who had 124 yards on the ground with three touchdown runs and passed for 244 yards.

The Blazers and the Bulldogs are no strangers to each other, as they will meet for the third time for a national championship in the neutral confines of Mckinney, Texas.

The first meeting back in 2018 saw an offensive shootout as the Blazers took home their fourth national title 49-47. In 2021, the Bulldogs dominated the Blazers 49-17 in route to the Bulldog’s first national title in school history along with the first of two straight national championship victories as they would also capture the following year’s title.

For the Blazers, it is an opportunity to capture their fifth football national championship and 10th total National Championship in school history. It is only the second time in school history that they look to finish the season undefeated. The Bulldogs are looking for their third title in school history, all within the last four seasons.

Game time is set for 1 p.m. Central Standard Time and 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time this Saturday, Dec. 21. The game will be broadcast on ESPN 2.

Written by Christopher Mercer, Sports Editor. Photo by Christopher Mercer.