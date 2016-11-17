‘That’s So Raven’ to return: Disney show making its comeback in near future

Written by Tiana Foster, Staff Writer

Remember Raven Baxter, the teenage physic that could see into the future? Well the popular 2003 television show, “That’s So Raven,” will be returning to a TV near you.

Raven-Symoné recently announced that she will be leaving “The View” and returning back to Disney to begin filming a sequel to “That’s So Raven.” She has served as a co-host on “The View” since 2014. It was obvious that Raven was working on other projects after her appearances became very limited on “The View.”

According to Slash Film, “That’s So Raven” was the first Disney show to make it to 100 episodes. At the time Disney had a 65-episode rule but the show was so popular it exceeded that number and had more than three million viewers.

The original show was about a teenage girl who could see into the future. She and her friends, Eddie and Chelsea, would try to follow Raven’s visions which would get them in some sort of trouble.

In the new spin-off, Raven will return to her role as Raven Baxter. This time Raven plays a divorced mother to two teenage son and daughter. Her daughter, Nia, inherits Raven’s psychic abilities.

“We now have our eyes on the future with her, and we’re looking forward to telling more stories for a new generation with an adult Raven Baxter raising her young family,” said Adam Bonnett, EVP Original Programming, Disney Channels Worldwide.

Raven is the first African-American woman to have a comedy show with her birth name in the title. She was also named executive producer of her own show at the age of 19. The show won several awards such as, an NAACP Image Award, Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award and others.

Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff are two producers writing the sequel. Raven will continue to be executive producer of the spin-off.

Raven decides to bring an original character with her to the spin off. This time Anneliese van der Pol, Chelsea Daniels, plays a divorce mother as well. In the new series Raven and Chelsea team up to raise their kids together.

Van der Pol was in numerous projects since she was last seen on the popular TV show. She began her Broadway career starring as Belle in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” and Kathy in the Off-Broadway play “Vanities.”

It hasn’t been confirmed whether the rest of the Baxter’s family will return to the new sequel. Although the spin-off begins production in 2017, there isn’t an official title yet.