SUCCESS leads VSU student cleanup

Students Uniting Change with Commitment through Empowering Strong Service (SUCCESS) mentors, are teaming up with other VSU organizations to clean up Valdosta.

According to SUCCESS president Chealsea Warren, the idea came from one of SUCCESS’s members, Daughtry Melton. Melton originally presented his suggestion to the members of the group, who reached out to other organizations.

“Everyone was so willing to collaborate with us,” Warren said.

Organizations involved include the Black Student League, Habitat for Humanity, Collegiate Women VSU, Relay for Life and others. In total, volunteers number over 200.

“Right now, we have 23 amazing organizations that have teamed up with us to help clean the community,” Warren said. In addition to man power, some organizations have donated supplies to aid the clean-up efforts.

People in the Valdosta area who need help cleaning up after Irma can contact the group via email at successfulcleanup@gmail.com. Residents and business owners should include their location, images of the debris, and preferred date and time for cleanup.

“Once we receive this information, we immediately drop it within our GroupMe,” Warrens said. “The volunteers simply like the message indicating that they can help at that specific location.”

Irma swept over Valdosta Monday afternoon, leaving several residents with downed trees and debris. Georgia Power workers are still restoring power to some 1,433 residents. According to Warren, the group has reached out to the commissioner and others in VSU to offer their services.

“So far we haven’t started any projects,” Warren said. “A lot of the volunteers have just gotten back in town and we’ve only had one day to really promote our services.”

Warren said students interested in volunteering their time independently should email her at cawarren@valdosta.edu. Students involved in organizations on campus should check with their organization, as some members may already be involved.

“We are all pumped and waiting to get to work,” Warren said.

Written by Kelsey Dickerson, Editor-in-Chief. Photo courtesy of SUCCESS mentors.

