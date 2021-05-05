VSU 2021 Graduates say goodbye to VSU

Yet another class of graduating seniors will be crossing the stage at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium to receive their degrees on May 7 and 8. Here are just a few out of the many graduates.

“Planning to go to Veterinary school to become a veterinarian. I will miss all my friends that I have made in my sorority, Alpha Sigma Alpha, and I will miss leading and participating in the pre-veterinary club.”

“I am going on a mission’s trip to Alaska for the entire summer through my organization on campus- Baptist Collegiate Ministry (BCM). Upon returning, I plan on enlisting in the U.S Airforce pursuing a career in Health Services. I will definitely miss the beautiful campus, the palm trees, and the fun/FREE events held for students.”

“I plan on attending South University School of Pharmacy in June ( I am a part of their 2024 class). I will miss making memories with friends I have made in Valdosta and learning something new each semester. ”

“After graduation I will be doing some freelance work while taking time to travel and spend time with family before beginning work in the fall.The thing I will miss the most about VSU is all of the friends I have made here and spending time with my teammates.”

“After graduation I am going to take my licensure test within intent to do research on teenage bullying concerning overweight teens. I will miss my professors and how they actually cared about what knowledge we obtained.”

“I will be attending the University of St. Augustine to obtain a Doctorate of Physical Therapy. I will miss the caring professors, the front lawn for studying, and being part of Phi Mu (my sorority).”

“Looking for a job in the film or TV industry What I will miss about VSU is the people I met, the relationships that were built, and the memories we made.”

“I will be working as a critical care nurse in a local Cardiac Intensive Care Unit. I will miss all the memories I have made and the fun times I have had.”

“Next step, law school! I will miss the dedicated educators.”

“I will be Working as a Cardiac ICU nurse in Augusta. I will miss saturday nights in Bazemore the most. I loved attending every football game and supporting our boys win or lose.”

“I will begin the Master’s of Elementary Ed program at VSU while also teaching at J.L. Lomax Elementary School in Valdosta. I will definitely miss the energetic feel of VSU, I love the positive environment and the family you create here but once a Blazer, always a Blazer. ”

“I will be teaching history at Coffee High school and will also be helping coaching baseball. I will miss the friendships that I have made at VSU.”

“I will be attending grad school and traveling. What I will miss most about VSU is the experience and opportunities I gained here.”

“Starting a Shakespeare theatre company and looking for my next career adventure. My cohort–even though we are a distance-based program, the residency weekends really helped me bond with my fellow program students and I will miss the weekends in Valdosta as well as all the virtual learning (and venting) sessions we did throughout my years here.”

“After graduation, I will be attending South University pharmacy school, beginning June 2021. I will miss the friends I made while attending VSU.”

“Furthering my education in Psychology and Piloting MQ-9 Reapers in the World’s Greatest Air Force. I will miss my awesome professors and instructors who helped me through this journey; as well as my comrades, and the many experiences I had with those with who I was/am acquainted.”

“While everyone else is going to med/pharmacy/graduate school, I am taking my shoes off and going to yoga school. And cuddling with my new daughter, Wren.”

“I will be moving to Birmingham, Alabama, to attend Samford University Cumberland School of Law. I will miss the hours spent laughing with my friends while we try to find our cars in the parking garage.”

“I will be attending graduate school at VSU to obtain my master’s degree in Deaf Education. I will miss the friends and community that I have gotten to know and love in my four years here in Valdosta.”

“My plan after graduation is to advance my library career in finding or being promoted to a position in children’s services or full-time work as a librarian at one of my current library positions.I will miss the MLIS online program here at VSU. The program gave me a lot of great knowledge in the library science field that I will apply in my workplace and future dream job as a children’s librarian.”

“After graduating I plan to pursue certification in Educational Leadership at VSU. I will miss the weekly interactions with my professors and classmates.”

“Karla plans to continue working as a bilingual school counselor and working in the lives of many students. She is also committed to pursuing her education specialist degree in school counseling after graduating this Spring 2021 while working as a graduate assistant at VSU. Although Karla plans to continue her education at VSU, her next degree will be strictly online. Therefore, she will certainly miss walking across The Front Lawn on a beautiful day with the fountain misting water in the direction of the wind.”

“Attending VSU’s graduate program for a Masters in Communication Sciences and Disorders I am excited to have the opportunity to spend two more years studying at VSU.”

“I have accepted a position as a Clinical Therapist at Legacy Behavioral Health Services in the Crisis Stabilization Unit. Following graduation, I will be preparing for the licensure exam to obtain my Associate Professional Counselor License.”

“I plan to move out of the state and pursue a career in Diplomacy as a future Foreign Service Officer. Aside from that, I plan to continue my education and pursue a Masters’s degree in International Affairs. I will miss the environment, the people, the idealism of becoming the very best at what you do. I’ll miss my professors, the beautiful experiences with both SGA and Model UN, the Political Science Department, and above all else, my friends.”

“: I want to be an elementary school teacher so I plan on getting a teaching job at an elementary school and go back for my Master’s in Teaching in the Spring. I am going to miss the beautiful campus and the people. Thankfully, I am staying in Valdosta after graduation, but coming to campus every day is definitely something I am going to miss. I have made so many memories on campus and it has become one of my favorite places.”

“After graduating, I want to become a social worker. I would miss this beautiful school too much to leave just yet! I am proud to announce that I will be continuing my studies through the Master of Social Work program here at VSU, starting in Fall 2021.”

“Attending Clemson University for to get my MS in Social Sciences, then hopefully onto a PhD program in Sociology!! I’ll miss hammocking on the front lawn and studying in the Ashley Hall lobby.”

“After graduation I plan on getting a job in Tallahassee at either the capital or a nonprofit organization. I will miss all my fellow Blazers the most. I have met so many amazingly talented, kind, and wonderful people these last four years. They pushed me outside of my comfort zone and helped mold me into the person I am today. I am beyond grateful to my Blazer nation family.”

“ I will continue to work for Williams Form Engineering Corporation. I will miss Deprise Shelton, she is my best friend and I wish her so much success as she continues her education in the Master’s program.”

“I will be Teaching Business & ComputerScience. As I graduate and reflect on my time at VSU, I will miss the classes. Some were more exciting than others, but I learn something in each one. I will miss VSU! .”

“Following the commencement, I will be preparing myself for the Master of Social Work program. My goal is to accomplish the two-year program and to dedicate my services towards women living with HIV/AIDS. The camaraderie between the students that I’ve met along the way and my professors that have encourage me to exceed the expectations of a graduate student as well as the influence of furthering my education in a master’s program. Age should not matter or make a difference if it is something you have a passion to do.”

“I plan to go into the childcare field after graduation. What I will miss the most about Valdosta State University will be motivation from all of my former professors and Blazer Nation events.”

“I plan to move to Bogotá, Colombia, to intern with Reformed University Fellowship. I will miss Professor Nelson primarily…also all my friends. Especially Zach Edmondson. My motto will forever be: ‘Go Blazers Baby’.”

“I will Work for the Department of Justice. I will miss the Front Lawn.”

“Applying to the nurse residency program at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. I will miss my friends, teachers, and the diverse culture at VSU.”

“I will be moving back home and hope to pursue a career in Mass Media. I miss my community at VSU. It’s very comforting having friends right there when you need them.”

“I’m Currently employed with Chattahoochee Technical College.”

“I will be a med-surg nurse in the Air Force Nurse Corps.I will miss the camaraderie between faculty and the rest of my cohort.”

“I will be a young Life Staff member in Florida. I will miss the community and the sunny afternoons on the Front Lawn.”

“I’m going to join the new project for the government which is called “Neom City”. I will be missing the Front Lawn and mostly walking around in our amazing main campus.”

“I plan to return to VSU and enroll in the Master Public Administration Program Fall of 2021.”