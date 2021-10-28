Blazers remain unbeaten with rout of Mississippi College

No. 2 VSU continued its undefeated season, steamrolling Mississippi College 41-14 on the road.

The ground game was electric, as junior running back Seth McGill, junior quarterback Ivory Durham, redshirt junior running back Jamar Thompkins, redshirt freshman running back James Chaney and redshirt freshman running back Isaiah Flowers combined for a total of 379 yards and five touchdowns.

VSU received the opening kickoff and got straight to work.

The running game paved the way for the offense, as they found themselves in Mississippi College territory after a 27-yard run from Chaney. The Mississippi defense bent but did not break after allowing only a field goal on VSU’s opening drive of the game.

Mississippi opened their first drive with a collection of good runs, but redshirt sophomore Jance Riley missed a 33-yard field goal that would have tied it up.

Durham got the VSU offense going when he punched it in on a 32-yard rushing touchdown at the top of the second quarter to make it 10-0 in VSU’s favor.

During the Choctaws’ next drive, VSU’s shutdown defense was on full display as defensive lineman Brian Williams recorded a sack and defensive back Taurus Dotson recorded an interception on back-to-back plays.

On the ensuing drive, VSU’s offense put sophomore kicker Estin Thiele in position to kick an 18-yard field goal.

VSU’s first drive of the second half was led by the rushing attack of McGill and Thompkins, as Thompkins managed to score on a four-yard rushing touchdown.

The Mississippi offense gained some momentum in the fourth quarter as junior quarterback Tytus Heard carried the ball himself a few times and set himself up for a 1-yard rushing touchdown to finally put points on the board.

McGill and Flowers continued to run through the Choctaws front seven, as they each scored a touchdown on the next two drives to cap VSU’s scoring in the game.

Mississippi would continue moving the ball on the ground during their next drive, which would end with a 34-yard run by junior slot receiver Marcus Williams.

Williams’ score was the second and final touchdown that the Choctaws would score all game.

VSU advanced to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in GSC play.

VSU will be back at home to take on No. 4 West Georgia on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

Written by Camren Wright. Photo courtesy of VSU.