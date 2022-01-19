CAB hosts annual Welcome Back Week

With spring semester starting up, the Campus Activities Board hosted VSU’s annual Welcome Back Week in order to get students pumped up for the upcoming semester.

The activities consisted of building your own snow globe, a movie night showcasing the latest “Candyman” in the student union theater, an intense game of Family Feud and the final event of laser tag.

CAB held a laser tag lock-in Thursday night to close out the week.

“Laser tag was super fun! I’m definitely going to more CAB events,” Ayana Bradley, sophomore, said.

The event was held in collaboration with the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. Although students had to wait in line outside, that did not deter their excitement for the event.

To enter the event students had to provide a donation, many donated canned goods. From 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., students got to take over the student union ballrooms and compete with each other in exciting rounds of laser tag.

“A good way to end the welcome back week,” Jaylan Jones, junior, said.

Once students were done with laser tag, they got to chill out to music provided by DJ Flint.

“The music was enjoyable,” Laura Aaron, junior, said.

If you did not have the opportunity to attend, make sure you keep an eye out for more CAB hosted events coming this semester.

Written by Mashya Pullins. Photo curtesy of CAB.