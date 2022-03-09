Annual Azalea Festival Comes Back to Valdosta

The 22nd Annual Valdosta-Lowndes Azalea Festival will be making its comeback at Drexel Park this upcoming weekend from March 12-13 to share and celebrate the culture of South Georgia.

The Annual Azalea Festival is a community event where people from all over are invited to support local businesses and enjoy the festivities that the region has to offer.

The festival includes over 200 arts and crafts vendors, six entertainment stages, pet contest, a blood drive and the lists continues.

According to the Azalea Festival press release, “Vendors range from arts and crafts to homemade candies, cakes, soaps, and jams and the Azalea Festival is looking to add a few more vendors and variety for the 2022 event.”

The event opens at 10 a.m. on both days and closes at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Free parking is available for attendees at all VSU and Valdosta City School administration parking lots. Admission is also free.

The founder of the Azalea festival, the late Joanne Griner, assembled this event 22 years ago as a way for people to celebrate all the talents and creativity that South Georgia has to offer.

Local vendors and businesses from across the country come to Valdosta to participate in the event.

“What began as a community event with about 12 vendors and one stage has grown into the major regional draw that it is today,” said Aaron Strickland, executive director of the Azalea Festival.

Strickland said the Azalea Festival will work to showcase the best of South Georgia.

“The Azalea festival [provides] a forum for the demonstration of the cooperative spirits of Valdosta and Lowndes County while increasing tourism and enhancing the cultural dynamics of the area,” Strickland said.

Written by Samiriya Hamilton, staff reporter. Photo courtesy of pixabay.