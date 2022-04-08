New soap shop arrives to Valdosta

Buff City Soap opened on March 31, with the shop offering a wide variety of handmade and plant-based hygiene products.

The new shop uses natural oils and scents that doesn’t contain harsh chemicals and is safe for anyone to use.

“Being plant based, it really speaks to a lot of people because obviously you only have one temple and you want to be able to take care of yourself the best way that you know how being chemical free,” Anthony Severini, general manager at Buff City Soap, said.

Severini also said that the process in making these items are intuitive from using basic chemicals and letting them sit for three days to harden.

Throughout the week, they have someone making their items where customers can watch how it’s made from a safe distance.

The shop also allows people to book a bath bomb party where a party of up to ten people can make bath bombs for $200. If it’s just a small party with some friends or even a date night, they can make their bath bombs for $25 per person.

They have many scents like lavender and eucalyptus, but they also have combined scents such as Honey Oatmeal and a men’s line that smells like cologne. They also have best sellers like Narcissist, Island Nectar and Magnolia.

Not only do they sell soaps, but they sell bath bombs, bath truffles and lotion bars of the same famous scents. The shop even has soap stands that will keep your soaps fresh as well as loofahs.

They also have kid friendly items and scents like Unicorn and Mermaid, which are made with vibrant colors that makes it fun for them.

According to Severini, it was an intuitive choice to make a shop in Valdosta since there are no other major cities around and there is a huge population demographic.

“When you think about it, there’s Jacksonville and Tallahassee, but they’re two hours away, and then you go up north,” he said. “I mean, Atlanta is four hours away and Athens is three and a half hours away. So, it’s a very good middle ground for everybody.”

Severini is highly appreciative of the community in making the business a success and being able to give back to the community.

“I just want to say thank you to the community, to be honest with you,” he said. “Thank you to VSU. Thank you to the sororities that allowed us to speak. Thank you to all the people that have come out and shopped with us, because without them, we have nothing. And giving back to the community is a big part of what we do as Buff City is.”

Buff City Soap is located on 1830 Norman Dr, next to the Valdosta Mall. They are open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit their Instagram @buffcitysoap.valdosta

Written by Kilie Huckleby, Copyeditor. Photos courtesy of Kilie Huckleby.