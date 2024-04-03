ACT ii: Cowboy Carter Album Review

After the success of the Renaissance, Beyoncé has released the second part of her trilogy album: Cowboy Carter. Cowboy Carter pays homage to Beyoncé’s Texas roots while also including black country artists who are making their way into the spotlight.

The album starts off with AMERIICAN REQUIEM which gives the audience Beyoncé’s point of view when dealing with haters and defending who she is and where she comes from. The song is a mix of country rock with a bit of ballad in the background.

The next song is BLACKBIIRD, which was originally written by Paul McCartney. Beyoncé’s version of this song continued to highlight racial discrimination, especially in the music industry. For this track she invited singers Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Roberts.

16 CARRIAGES is next and although fans are already familiar with the meaning of the song, the message is still powerful.

Rumi Carter appeared in the next song PROTECTOR. This song was a mother’s message to her children and how she values their lives and will continue to aid them as they grow.

“Even though I know someday your gonna shine on your own, I will be your projector.”

Next is TEXAS HOLD ‘EM, another single she released before dropping the full album. The song has a hoedown throwdown vibe with a catchy beat.

The songs on the album were very well written and the inspiration was not just country itself, but more so self-recognition. Beyoncé also included artists such as Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Willie Jones, and Dolly Parton. Some songs also revealed something we have never heard Beyoncé do and it ended up leaving us speechless.

DAUGHTER had a wow factor to it; the way Beyoncé went into a subtle county strum to a full on Italian operatic sound was pure beauty. Beyoncé singing in Italian gave the message of the song more meaning and made it more intense.

The most anticipated song on the album was Beyoncé’s version of JOLENE. Originally sung by Dolly Parton, this version of the song is more of a threat instead of a plea. Beyoncé is clear when she said “Jolene, I’m warnin’ you woman, find your own man.”

This album was definitely new from what we have seen Beyoncé do, but it just goes to show that she has unlimited talent and continues to be a force to reckon with.

