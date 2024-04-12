Home / Campus Life / VSU Opera presents “Opera After Dark: Vibrant Voices”

VSU Opera presents “Opera After Dark: Vibrant Voices”

On April 4, VSU’s Department of Music hosted its Opera After Dark show “Vibrant Voices,” the department’s spring show. It showcased student, alumni and faculty talent in an impressive display of artistry and skill.

The show included selections from operas such as “Carmen”, “Don Giovanni”, “The Magic Flute” and “Queen of Spades”, among others. The show also included non-operatic performances from movies and Broadway performances such as “White Christmas,” “The Wiz” and “Annie Get Your Gun.”

Isaiah Ricks, left, and Bryanna Elliot have an “argument” during their performance of the “Papageno/Papagena Duet” from “The Magic Flute.”

The event was attended by students, staff, and sponsors alike, and guests who bought the full experience were treated to dinner and refreshments before and during the show, with seats closest to the stage. Those who wished to become sponsors were also given the opportunity to sign up during the event.

Bryanna Elliot performed Ricky Ian Gordon’s “Dream Variations,” based on the poem by Langston Hughes.

Both students and staff performed during the show, with solos by William Burnett, Caroline Goodwin, Annalisa Illian, and Susan Boddie. 

Jawan Jenkins, left, and Susan Boddie perform “For Good” from the musical “Wicked.”

“As stressful as it is, it’s very invigorating.” Annalisa Illian, a senior vocal performance major, said. “It’s a very cool environment, very supportive, very understanding.”

Joley Myrick, left, and Jaquelyn Kesler in a standoff during the performance of the song “Sisters” from “White Christmas.”

“I love how everyone chooses different things.” Joley Myrick, a sophomore music education major, said. “Opera After Dark is a time for you to really use your personality and choose a piece that you love, and even just the opera productions are amazing. It’s really fun.”

“It’s the performance and the community outreach that makes opera really meaningful.” Dr. Mary-Beth Rousseau, chair member for the Opera Board, said.

Isaiah Ricks performed a comedic number in “Shy,” a song from the musical “Once Upon A Mattress,” based on the story of “The Princess and the Pea.”

There will be one other performance from the department for charity on Saturday, April 13, with their show “Lift Every Voice.”

Written by Bailey Wilson, Campus Life Editor. Photos Courtesy of Bailey Wilson.

