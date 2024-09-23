Seasonal Wellness: Student Health Center Provides Tips for Staying Healthy Throughout the Semester!

The Student Health Center is our medical clinic here on campus. Students can pick up daily prescriptions and even get checkups as services are provided with VSU ID for all enrolled students.

The health center’s main goal is to make sure that every Blazer is healthy, happy and well as we continue to dive into the heart of the fall semester.

The clinic’s hours are on Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. then Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. However, the clinic is closed during the weekend.

You can find the clinic right across from Georgia hall, on-campus students won’t have to worry about driving over there because it’s is within walking distance.

The clinic’s medical director physician is Dr. Richard Rickman who has been working within the Valdosta area for more than 20 years. He is always eager to continue seeing patients at his offices on VSU grounds and SGMC family medicine.

The center manager is Mrs. Nicole Foster, as manager of the health clinic she sets and carries out policies, goals and procedures for the department, which includes evaluating staff and scheduling.

As we get into our seasonal changes throughout each year, the topic of seasonal wellness comes into terms.

Foster has some tips and info for students to stay healthy throughout the fall semester.

“What is required for health does not particularly change with the season. Health can be achieved by eating good nutrient-dense food, having seven-eight hours of quality sleep, and drinking at least 64 ounces of water daily. Also maintaining good oral body hygiene, washing your hands and exercise,” said Foster.

“Our bodies were not made to be sedentary, and exercise does not to be overly strenuous. Find the exercise that makes you happy and fits your lifestyle.”

As students walk into the health center with various health concerns, the clinic staff notice many patients complaining of upper respiratory symptoms. The treatment is usually determined by their presentation upon examination and test results, she said.

“Upper Respiratory infections can be either viral or bacterial. Viral infections do not require antibiotics. The treatment goal of both is to control their symptoms with medications. We look at what is driving symptoms if they are recurrent and without positive results,” said Foster.

The health center always gives students their diagnosis and any prescriptions they may need. They have a pharmacy that can fill the prescriptions and students can purchase over-the-counter medications if needed.

Some important things to remember about the change of seasons, are to take allergy medication during the season that you normally suffer with allergy symptoms and remember cold and flu season usually start around the beginning of October and runs through February. It is also important to get your vaccine shots in, she said

Any steps that student’s take at this young age towards a healthier lifestyle will provide them a longer health span. Students can remain healthy longer if they choose to live a healthier life.

Foster also explains the importance of taking care of yourself as it improves your overall well-being.

“Physical health, mental health and social health improve the quality of life. Healthy people are happier, more engaged, able to retain more information, more successful, and tend to be able to set goals and achieve those goals. Healthy people thrive,” said Foster.

For more information on wellness and tips on how to stay healthy visit the health centers website .

Written by Armone Gates, Staff writer and Phylisicia Lundy, Berliner editor. Photo by The Spectator.