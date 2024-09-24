Marcellus Williams Executed Despite Public Outcry

Marcellus “Khaliifah” Williams, a Missouri man who was convicted of killing a social worker, was executed Tuesday despite an outcry from activists who say there is overwhelming proof of his innocence.

Williams was convicted in 1998 for murder of Lisha Gayle, who was stabbed to death in her home during a burglary.

According to the Innocence Project, a non-profit organization that investigates wrongful convictions, further review of the case showed that the evidence was considered incomplete; the evidence, including footprints, fingerprints, hair and a knife, had no evidence implicating Williams in the crime. The DNA test performed in 2016 showed that the DNA on the knife was not his.

There has been an incredible amount of vocal dissent over the decision to execute him; 1.4 million people signed a petition to stop the execution, and many showed up to the governor’s office to protest the execution. The prosecution’s family also opposed the death penalty, but at 6:10 p.m. CST, Williams was pronounced dead.

The case was also taken to the U.S. Supreme Court, but the case was rejected despite objection from Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.

Williams gave a final written statement shortly before his execution, stating “All Praise Be To Allah In Every Situation!!!”

Many are calling the execution a “modern-day lynching,” expressing fears of government officials ignoring the people they swore to serve. The overwhelming public opinion shows that this is not an act of justice, but an act of needless violence against an innocent man.

Written by Bailey Wilson, Managing Editor. Photo courtesy of Marcellus Brown’s legal team.