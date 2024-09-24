VSU Theatre and Dance Perform “Chicago”

VSU Theatre is taking “show business” to new heights as they prepare for their upcoming performance of Chicago. The show, set to run from Oct. 31-Nov. 2 and Nov. 4-6, tells the classic story of greed, murder, and corruption, all under the backdrop of 1920s Chicago.

The musical starts with Vaudeville star Velma Kelly, played by Arianna Mangus, performing on-stage the night of her arrest for allegedly killing her sister and husband. The musical then shifts focus to the main plot.

Roxie Hart, played by Annabelle Rose, is a wannabe star who takes a headfirst dive into notoriety after killing her lover, Fred Casely (played by David Cooper). She convinces her husband Amos, played by Tyler Kent, to help her get the funds to hire hotshot Chicago lawyer Billy Flynn (played by Trey Harrell) to help her. Flynn turns the case into a media sensation, turning her from an adulteress to Chicago’s sweetheart to endear her image to the public.

The musical is inspired by the real-life murder trial of Beulah Annan, who in 1924 shot her lover and went to court, causing a media circus that ended when she was acquitted. The story was turned into a stage play, which became a classic musical that is one of the most widely recognized in musical theatre history.

VSU Theatre and Dance are working in tandem to make such an iconic show happen by the scheduled opening day. Choreography, vocal training, blocking, costume production and more have been going on behind the scenes, and everyone has been hard at work to make this happen.

A story will be released later with further details, including quotes from cast and crew, as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the process.

Written by Bailey Wilson, Managing Editor. Photos by Bailey Wilson.