“Attend And Be Saved:” Baptist Collegiate Ministries Hosts Annual Confluence

Confluence is a yearly gathering in September of university and college students from across Georgia, they gather at confluence with a passion to truly be saved thanks to their growing relationship with God. Spanning three days from Friday Sept. 20 to Sunday Sept. 22.

Participants embark on a whole weekend of creating new relationships, games and learning allowing students to take the next step in their relationship with Jesus. Ultimately concluded with students coming home finding themselves more likely to make God and Jesus more known on their campus and in their local community, so that more people can be saved by spreading the love Christ.

As a cherry on top, many organizations such as VSU’s Baptist Collegiate Ministries can help individuals spread the cost, offering them a lower fee to enter and attend confluence, it is recommended to ask a local BCM about confluence rates.

Baptist Collegiate Ministry (BCM) is an organization on college campuses which helps students strengthen their faith in the lord and gives them some place to belong or hang out while offering them a chance to get connected with other students on campus.

The BCM meets near Bailey Science Center and serves a variety of waffles free of charge every Monday. But that is not all, to keep the week exciting they host tournaments on Tuesdays at the BCM building at 12:30 p.m. and Tuesday nights they hold an impact worship night at 8 p.m.

The BCM at VSU is across the street from the Palms Dining Hall.

Confluence consisted of yummy meals, live music, a guest speaker and confluence games, along with Breakout Sessions. Treat yourself to some Chick-fil-A and Papa John’s Pizza as some tasty meals that will satisfy your hunger. Jam out to live music offered at confluence from the up-and-coming band Edenfield.

Appreciate the wise words for this year’s guest speaker Fred “Chip” Luter III. The confluence Games included ltimateultimate frisbee, pickball, cornhole and something all new introduced for 2024 E-Games. Breakout sessions are where students can learn more about life and with their faith covering a variety of topics.

Beverly Skinner, collegiate ministry catalyst for the Georgia Mission and lead planner of confluence wants to be able to help people learn more about faith and spread the Gospel.

“It would be to spread the word of the Bible and try to strengthen people’s faith that they have. We also invite students to come who may not be Christian but might be interested in want[ing] to learn more about Jesus in the Bible and what it means to be a Christian,” said Skinner.

It was a tear shedding experience it was, according to junior accounting major Keagan Nelms.

“It was amazing. We worshiped together and learned about being 100% committed to God’s plan. There were many people that I hadn’t talked to before, but we talked a lot and grew close. At the end, we all discussed our experience and everyone opened up so much. It was amazing. It brought tears to my eyes,” said Nelms.

Everyone is encouraged to attend by pastor David Williams campus minister and student advisor at the BCM at VSU.

“We try to keep those free or very low cost so that nobody has any hindrance of going and then if anybody still can’t go even if it’s low cost, because we want students to go,” Williams said. “During the school year or yeah this coming up fall and November we are in fall but in November we’re going on a fall mission trip. It’ll be a weekend thing we’ll go to Statesboro Georgia, in November and then spring break will travel up to the Blue Ridge area for spring break mission trip and that one’s a whole week.”

The next confluence event will be held in Sept. 2025. Students can learn more about Confluence on their website.

Written by Louis Townsend, Staff Reporter. Photo by Louis Townsend.