VSU Athletics Announce Schedule Changes Due To Hurricane Helene

The Valdosta State Athletic Department has announced the new schedules for all effected Blazer games due to the disruptions caused by Hurricane Helene, which is set to make landfall Thursday evening. This announcement, made on the department’s website, includes both cancellations and rescheduled games.

In volleyball, the Blazers, who were scheduled to play their Gulf South Conference home opener against the Union Lady Bulldogs on Friday, will now play on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Complex. Their matchup with the Christian Brothers Buccaneers, which was set for Saturday, will now play on Sunday at 1 p.m.

In soccer, the Lady Blazers were set for a matchup with the Lee University Flames on Friday. They now play on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the VSU Athletic Fieldhouse. The original Sunday match between the Blazers and Trevecca Nazarene Trojans has been moved to Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.

However, football was less lucky; the matchup between the 3rd-ranked Blazers and the 17th Alabama Tigers was canceled, with no plan to reschedule.

Both teams came into this game 4-0 and set for a pivotal Gulf South Conference matchup that had major implications for the season. The Blazers will look forward to their last non-conference matchup on Saturday, Oct. 5, where they will take on the Shorter Hawks on the road.

Written by Christopher Mercer, Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU Athletics.