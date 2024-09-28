Cherie’s Picks Week of 09/30

Welcome back to another edition of Cherie’s Picks! I am so glad you decided to drop in. This week is going to be a little different, but nevertheless, Cherie’s Picks will adapt. Without further ado, here are the events for the week of Sept. 30.

To preface before getting into things, I hope everyone is well. Cherie’s Picks is pre-written on Wednesdays (insider information). With that being said, this was written before Hurricane Helene is expected to arrive in Valdosta. Again, I hope you are all safe and continue to be!

This also means the events listed could be postponed or cancelled due to the storm. Please be on standby for emails from VSU or the organizations in charge of these events.

On Monday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the Counseling Center will be holding another “Mental Health Monday” in Student Union Display C on the 2nd floor. Just as they have been these last few weeks, they invite us all to come out for tips and information on all things mental health.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1 starting at 6:30 p.m., the English Department is hosting a “Publication Launch and Trivia Night”. This will take place in the Student Union in Meeting Room 2. With root beer floats and other assorted treats provided, we are invited to learn all about the English Department’s star publications: Odradek, Omnino and the Spectator. In addition to the sweet treats, the winners of the trivia competition will also be rewarded with prizes.

Also, for Fall graduates on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. the Student Life Office is hosting “Grad Finale” in the Student Union Theater Lobby. Come and get all your information on everything grad related. Meet with individuals representing many of the offices from all over campus including: The Graduate School, Financial Aid, Alumni, Career Opportunities, etc.

Moving to Friday, Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. we have another community service opportunity. The Replenished Women are hosting “LAMP Community Service” at LAMP in Valdosta. They invite anyone available to do so to come out and help them serve the homeless meals. This opportunity also provides four community service hours.

This brings us to the end of this week. I hope you enjoyed it and perhaps have the chance to stop by one of these events (in the hopes they are not cancelled). Be sure to stop by Cherie’s Corner each Saturday to explore the upcoming events on campus. Thank you for checking out Cherie’s Picks, and I’ll see you next week!

Written by Cherie Simmons, Web Editor