Donald Trump Wins Election 295-226 

Former President Donald Trump has won the 2024 election cycle in a 69-point lead and a concession by Vice President Kamala Harris.

The lead was determined by Trump gaining the support of key swing states. He won Georgia by 50.7%, as per the Associated Press statistic. Wisconsin was won over by 49.7%, Michigan by 49.8% and Pennsylvania by 50.8%.

His win can largely be attributed to the uncertainty of the Democratic Party after President Joe Biden announced that he was no longer running for re-election, instead endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as presidential candidate. Before exiting the race, his approval rate was 37%, according to CNBC.

This has caused uncertainty and fear among many voters, sparking worry about the future of America under Trump’s second term. Trump had allegedly emboldened followers into an attempted insurrection following his loss to Biden on Jan. 6, 2021 and fears have amassed over violence to follow.

There is also worry due to Trump being convicted for 34 felony counts of falsifying records, all of which he was found guilty of by the jury, according to BBC. His court case will be held on Nov. 26.

It is uncertain whether legal action will complicate the election, but as of now, Trump will be sworn in on Jan. 20, 2025 and is expected to be in office until 2028.

Written by Bailey Wilson, Managing Editor. Photos courtesy of Unsplash.