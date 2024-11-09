Cherie’s Picks Week of 11/11

Welcome to Cherie’s Picks! I am so glad you decided to drop in. As usual, I have a list of upcoming events on campus with organizations that would love for you to accompany them! Without further ado, here are the events for the week of Nov. 11.

On Monday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the Counseling Center is hosting their weekly “Mental Health Monday” in the Student Union Display C 2nd floor. As always, they invite us out to learn how to enhance our mental health. With a variety of topics ranging from test anxiety to self-care, I believe this would be very beneficial to all.

On Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. until 5 p.m., the Counseling Center will be holding “Family Matters Support Group” in Counseling Center Group Room on the 2nd floor of the Student Health Center. This support group is here to provide an outlet to you for any issues that are family related. This meeting will be focusing on coping skills for navigating difficult family dynamics and learning effective ways to regulate emotions.

Also on Tuesday, Nov. 12 as well as Wednesday at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., is the in-person “Grad Finale.” This will be the last chance to buy your cap and gown and any other graduation regalia. In addition to this, you can also find more information on grad school and join the Alumni Association.

On Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m., CAB is hosting “DIY Day 1” located in the Student Union Rotunda. Here you have a choice of choosing between a grow kit (plants), sand art kit and air plant. Go out and enjoy a stress-free crafting experience while supplies last.

Finally on Friday, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Blazer Pantry will be hosting another “Free Food Friday.” To help from losses due to Hurricane Helene, the Blazer Pantry & Closet will be giving out free food and essentials to VSU staff and students. This is also a community service opportunity worth three service hours for assisting.

This brings us to the end of another edition of Cherie’s Picks. I hope you have the opportunity to stop by any of these and show your Blazer pride. Be sure to stop by Cherie’s Corner each Saturday to explore the upcoming events on campus. Thank you for checking out Cherie’s Picks and I’ll see you next week!

Written by Cherie Simmons, Web Editor