Two dead after shooting after Halloween

Two men were killed and one hospitalized in a shooting outside of a bar in Remerton on Friday, Nov. 1.

An argument began outside of a bar on Halloween night, which escalated into a shootout, according to a statement made by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Four off-duty deputies for Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office were present on the scene when shots began, and law enforcement was called to assist.

Right after this incident, more shots were heard, causing two more deputies to intervene, according to the Valdosta Daily Times.

Two civilians died in the incident and one of the deputies was injured, but a bulletproof vest prevented further damage. Neither of the victims were VSU students.

“…One of my friends told me to duck, I asked why and she said there were gunshots,” James Lovett, a VSU student and witness said. “I saw an officer get shot, then I witnessed the culprit get shot in the head. Then I ran to the car and got back home and made phone calls to all my fraternity brothers and little sisters who were with me at the bar. It was very scary and I don’t plan on ever going back there.”

Weapons were found on the scene that are connected to the shooting and further information will be released once more is known.

This shooting happened almost a year after Brianna Long, a senior dental hygiene major at VSU, was killed after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout at Flip Flops nightclub on Oct. 29, 2023. Her case remains unsolved, and GBI is still searching for information related to her death.

Written by Bailey Wilson, Managing Editor. Photos courtesy of Unsplash.