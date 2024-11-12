Multiple allegations sustained in former police chief investigation

The former police chief of VSU was found to have consumed alcohol while on duty, falsified reports and committed other offensive acts during his term, according to an investigative report released earlier this month.

A third-party investigation of former Chief Alan Rowe proved multiple allegations to be sustained. According to the report, he denies or disputes all the findings.

Rowe resigned his position on Oct. 9, 2024, over a year after an incident happened on Oct. 7, 2023.

A report had been made to a Hotline Report system when Rowe was seen consuming alcohol during a tailgate for the Delta State vs. VSU football game on Oct. 7. One officer said that he had smelled alcohol on him and was told to leave the scene and to not share information about the incident.

Rowe had worn a police themed t-shirt and was using a state vehicle throughout the evening. The Deputy Chief of the Georgia Southern University PD, J. Clay Gracen, conducted the investigation into his case and stated that he arrived in a state vehicle and left in his state vehicle after the game. He used the vehicle to escort the football team with the lights and sirens activated.

Rowe had reported his vehicle missing during the game because he thought it was stolen. The vehicle was found later that evening. He reportedly told investigator Chris McBride that he had been consuming alcohol during the tailgate.

There was sufficient evidence to prove that that the allegation of consuming alcohol and a violation of the VSU PD policy on possession and use of alcohol had been found sustained.

In his rebuttal from the findings, Rowe denies the situation completely.

“The complaints were baseless and malicious, founded on rumor and assumption,” said Rowe. “With regard to the allegation that I consumed alcohol while on duty, those allegations are false.”

There was sufficient evidence that he falsely signed off on two training rosters, Ethics and Critical Incident, which prove that the VSU PD follow certain standards during their certification reassessment. He had reportedly never attended either training session. This allegation was found sustained.

These training classes are mandatory for all VSU PD officers, and the rosters are State Government documents.

“(He) viewed his signature and confirmed they were his, as well as confirmed he was not present during the classes,” said Gracen.

However, Rowe denied the falsification of documents.

“There was no intent to imply I attended the in-person course, only to document the training had been received,” said Rowe in his rebuttal. “I made this mistake clearly out of expediency, with no motive to mislead the state certification assessors.”

Allegations that Rowe withheld information relating to Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) misuse and failure to report GCIC violations were also found sustained.

There was sufficient evidence to prove Rowe had withheld information from the Director of GCIC, Rhonda Westbrooke, by submitting a letter that contained less violations than what occurred. He also failed to report misuse by an officer on staff with the VPD.

Rowe denied these claims also.

“There is no evidence to support the charge that I knowingly and willfully falsified, concealed or covered up and fact or document in violation of OCGA 16-10-20,” said Rowe.

All the following allegations were found to be sustained: falsifying documents to retain State Certification, falsifying information relating to GCIC misuse, failure to accurately report GCIC violations, Violation of Oath by public officer, statements of core values, code of conduct, ethics policy, VSU PD manual, false statements and writings, concealment of facts and fraudulent documents in matters within jurisdiction of state or Political subdivision.

There is one allegation to be partially sustained, engaging in retaliatory and discriminating behavior.

There is sufficient evidence to prove that Rowe engaged in discriminatory behavior while on duty. However, there is insufficient evidence to prove that he engaged in retaliatory behavior.

Gracen had an interview with an anonymous source who confirmed being present and listening to Rowe make remarks to themselves and others that were discriminatory.

“I am unable to provide a context to any allegation of disparaging or racial remarks,” said Rowe in his rebuttal. “Given the information available to me, I firmly deny any allegations of those type of comments being made.”

The Spectator reached out to Rowe, but he made no comment.

Based on the investigation report, Rowe had committed violations against the Georgia Code, BOR policy, HRAP and the VSU polices.

Captain Bryant Leverett has been serving as the interim director since the summer. Deputy Chief Dennis Dorsey from the University of North Georgia will take over the position until a permanent police chief is found.

There will be an on-campus interview process where a public presentation of the candidate’s explanation as to why they would be an excellent chief of police will be presented. The VSU community is able to attend the event and ask questions.

Written by Jenna Arnold, Editor-in-Chief. Photo Courtesy of VSU.