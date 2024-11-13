The City of Valdosta and United Way presents: Sounds for Lowndes concert

On Friday, Nov. 8, The City of Valdosta partnered with Greater Valdosta United Way in efforts to provide relief for the Valdosta community to support residents affected by Hurricane Helene. In addition, the Sounds for Lowndes Concert was hosted by local underwriters.

The Sounds for Lowndes Concert took place at Unity Park Amphitheater on Friday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. The concert featured artists hailing from Valdosta, Albany, Georgia, and Nashville.

The exciting musical lineup consisted of performances from Drivin’ n Cryin, Grandville, Kinchafoonee Cowboys, Magnetic South and a special guest appearance from the Morning Star Baptist Church Choir.

Each musical act captivated the audience and brought high energy that was contagious to the crowd. The musical artists set the tone for the next act after each performance.

The audience clapped and sang along and some even danced during performances. One attendee even shouted out and said, “One of the best concerts ever.”

The concert was not only entertaining for the community, but there were a variety of food options from local food trucks for attendees to enjoy throughout the evening.

The mayor of Valdosta, Scott James Matheson, was also in attendance. Matheson got on stage and thanked everyone for coming and expressed the importance of the community coming together after Helene.

Following the concert, Downtown Valdosta Main Street shared a post on Facebook that said, “Your donations make a meaningful difference, going directly to Greater United Way to support their ongoing hurricane relief efforts.”

The page also went on to promote unity within the community: “Together, we’re building a stronger, more resilient community. Thank you for showing up and sharing your support!”

The City of Valdosta and Greater Valdosta United Way ensured that they informed the community that the concert has a beneficial purpose behind it. The City of Valdosta stated on their website that “All proceeds from the event will go directly to relief efforts.

Written by Kennedy Hill, Entertainment Editor. Photo courtesy of Greater Valdosta United Way.