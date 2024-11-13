The nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards are out now

The 2025 Grammy Awards nominees were released on Friday, Nov. 8 for the show’s 67th annual show.

Many of the nominations were not surprising, including Beyonce, leading with 11 nominations to add to her remarkable record of 99 Grammy nominations in total. Followed behind her are Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Charli XCX, with each artist receiving seven nominations.

The past year has been an incredibly strong year for pop female artist. Women are dominating major categories such as “Album of the Year,” “Record of the Year” and “Song of the Year.”

Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan were nominated for the four major cross-genre categories including best new artist and both are frontrunners for the category.

Nominated in major category one, Record of the Year, “Now and Then” by the Beatles, “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” by Beyonce, “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter, “360” by Charli XCX, “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish, “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar, “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan and “Fortnight” by Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone.

Presented in major category two, Album of the Year, “New Blue Sun” by Andre 3000, “Cowboy Carter” by Beyonce, “Short n’ Sweet” by Sabrina Carpenter, “BRAT” by Charli XCX, “Djesse Vol. 4” by Jacob Collier, “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” by Billie Eilish, “Chappell Roan The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess” by Chappell Roan, and “THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT” by Taylor Swift

Featured in major category three, Song of the Year, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey, “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish, “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, “Fortnight” by Taylor Swift and Post Malone, “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan, “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar, “Please Please Please” by Sabrina Carpenter, and “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” by Beyonce.

Nominated in major category four, Best New Artist, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Benson Boone, Doechii, Khruangbin, Raye, Shaboozey and Teddy Swims.

According to the Grammys, only a select number of categories that are deemed as most popular are announced and presented at the televised ceremony. The Grammys highlight 94 categories that are divided into a respected field and genre.

An estimate of eight categories are special awards and are granted without nominations.

The final round of voting will be conducted from Dec. 12 through Jan. 3. The award show will be held on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, where the 2025 Grammy winners will be revealed.

Written by Kennedy Hill, Entertainment Editor. Photo courtesy of Billboard.