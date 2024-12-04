VSU features Fall 2024 Senior Art Exhibition in Fine Arts Gallery

As the end of the semester is approaching, VSU’s Department of Art and Design features the Fall 2024 Senior Exhibition. The exhibition, E.V.E., is at the Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery in the Fine Arts Building.

The exhibition opened to the public on Nov. 17 and was on display until Dec. 4.

The theme of the exhibition was adapted from two concepts being “to suffer is to live” and “to thrive is to live.” The obstacles these student artists have faced and the perseverance that they possess was combined and displayed in their artwork.

The exhibition included seniors from the art and design department who have made their mark at VSU. The nine remarkable senior artists included Desiree Rose Bailon, Kate Brant, Torri Byrd, Marcus Clyde, Lazaria Cole, Madison Connolly, Nick Di Pietro, Dashaun Lewis and Kaitlyn Murphy.

Each senior artist has a unique background that has shaped them to tell their story and experiences through their artwork.

Senior artist, Kate Brant, focuses on the challenges of mental health, human emotions, social dynamics and identity within her work. Finding that the difficulties that she has faced resonate with many people, she creates a feeling of relatability.

Artwork by Kate Brant. Photography.

Similarly, senior artist Lazaria Cole highlights human body parts in her artwork that many people are insecure about. As this complexity can lead to mental health problems such as anxiety and seeking acceptance from peers, Cole displays how these insecurities can be turned into vibrant art that represents growth.

“Morphia” by Lazaria Cole. Digital.

Torri Byrd is a senior artist who uses her strong appreciation for bright colors and bolder artwork. She uses mixed media to recreate the nostalgia of being a child again.

Like Byrd, senior artist Marcus Clyde uses vibrant colors in a way to depict an expansive environment with strong influences from Japanese manga and anime.

Artwork by Marcus Clyde. Graphic design, Epson paper, and black vinyl.

Senior artist Dashaun Lewis also has strong influence by Japanese animation that is shown in his work by the usage of sculptures and ceramics.

Desiree Rose Bailon is another senior artist who tells a story in her work by creating animations and storyboards.

“Hana Character Design Street” by Desiree Rose Bailon. Ink on paper.

Senior artist Nick Di Pietro explores human communication in his artwork while representing how he communicates in his own way. He expresses what he cannot put into words in his artwork.

As Madison Connolly is an artist who has a background in sports, she uses her passion for sports to go beyond her artwork. She highlights the passion that athletes have for their sport by taking photographs to produce her artwork in a more creative process.

“Behind The Sound” by Madison Connolly. Digital photography.

Senior artist Kaitlyn Murphy, takes a more timeless approach in her artwork as she uses the 1950s to 1970s as her muse. She explores vintage aesthetics by incorporating a mix of floral imagery and patterns.

As their time is ending at VSU, the artists have reflected on the years they have spent here.

“I am so proud to have spent the last four and a half years in Valdosta State’s Fine Arts program,” said Torri Byrd. I have really enjoyed having the studio space and support from professors to discover who I am as an artist.”

Although their chapter is ending at VSU, the world awaits these nine artists and their talents.

Written by Kennedy Hill, Entertainment Editor. Photos by Kennedy Hill.