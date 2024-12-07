Blazers set to face Panthers in quarterfinal of NCAA playoffs.

The VSU Blazers will be home for a playoff matchup with the Virginia Union Panthers.

The Blazers come into this quarterfinal playoff game 11-0 on the season and were victorious in their second-round game against Miles College 33-17 last week. They were led by the stellar play of running back Blake Hester, who accounted for 118 yards, rushing with three total touchdowns in the victory.

Hester has been a reliable weapon on the Blazer’s high-powered offense; he is in the top five in the nation in points scored per game. However, the Blazers will look to Harlon Hill Finalist, quarterback Sammy Edwards as the catalyst for the offense to help the Blazers advance to the semifinals.

As for their opponent, the Virginia Union Panthers come into this matchup 10-3 on the season following their dominant victory a week ago against the Lenoir Rhyne Bears 44-12. Like the Blazers, the running back is the star of the show. The Bears have running back Jada Byers, who is in the midst of a historic season. He comes into this game with over 1900 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns on the season, including rushing for 185 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s game.

VSU and Virginia Union only had a little history before this game, however, they did meet back in 2022, where the Virginia Union defeated the Blazers 45-40. For Virginia Union, a win would send them to the semifinal for the first time in school history and for VSU, a win would punch their ticket to the semifinal for the first time since 2021. The game will kickoff at 1 p.m.

