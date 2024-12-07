Cherie’s Picks Week of 12/09

Welcome to Cherie’s Picks! I am so glad you decided to drop in. This is a very bittersweet edition as it will be the last as I graduate this week. It has been such a joy informing you all on the upcoming events here at VSU!

I could not leave you all without one last update. As you know, this is finals week and with that being said, there is not too much going on outside of that! I hope you all have prepared and be sure to look up the days and times of your exams!

This week, be sure to take advantage of the library’s extended hours this week! On Dec. 9 through Dec. 11, Odum Library will be open from 7 a.m. until 4 a.m. On Dec. 12, it will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. I highly recommend dropping in if you are looking for a study-friendly environment.

If you are on campus in the mornings, starting Dec. 10 through Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., the Office of Student Success and Retention will be hosting “Finals Refueled- Final Exams Takeover Event- Biology Pit Stop” in Odum Library, ASC & 2633. Stop by for free coffee and snacks to keep you motivated or stick around and study in the Content Area Study Zones. Here you can also get help from ASC Peer Tutors & Facilitators as well.

If you are on campus in the afternoons, starting Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., the Office of Student Success and Retention will be hosting another “Finals Refueled- Final Exams Takeover Event- Biology Pit Stop” in Odum Library, ASC & 2633. If you can not attend the morning session, I hope you can attend this one! Again, they will provide free coffee and snacks or you can stick around and study in the Content Area Study Zones. Here you can also get help from ASC Peer Tutors & Facilitators as well.

This brings us to the end of the last edition of Cherie’s Picks. I hope you have enjoyed stopping by Cherie’s Corner each Saturday! Please be safe this holiday season and congratulations on completing the semester, especially all you graduates!

Written by Cherie Simmons, Web Editor