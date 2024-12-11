Blazers whip Virginia Union, cruise into NCAA semis

The VSU Blazers ease their way into the NCAA Division II semifinals with a crushing 49-14 win over Virginia Union Panthers on Saturday afternoon at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

The Blazers seemed to have had a comfortable seat for the whole game, with their offense racking up 506 yards and seven touchdowns. They took a commanding 14-0 lead early in the second quarter with running back Alfonso Franklin rushing for both touchdowns.

The last two minutes of the first half were very crucial for the Blazers, which gave them a major lift against the Panthers. It started with a gutsy call by the special team’s coordinator Jackson Hadley to go for the fake punt which the Blazers converted.

“Not my call. Coach Hadley made that call,” said Head Coach Tremaine Jackson. “He did a really good job as he has done with our special teams all year long.”

Soon after, quarterback Sammy Edwards forced an offside on fourth down and was able to heave a 38-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Rodney Bullard.

“They’re pretty aggressive up front, like to get off the ball, and you know in that situation I’d take Rod against everybody,” said Edwards.

Defense was also able to get in on the fun as they got back-to-back turnovers forcing fumbles and recovering both. Although the Blazers offense was unable to score after the first committed turnover, they were able to cash in after the second.

Edwards threw another bombing touchdown pass for 42-yards to Bullard to give the Blazers a 28-7 lead against the Panthers going into the halftime. Their success wouldn’t end there though.

Blazers first possession of the third quarter also ended in a touchdown pass from Edwards for his longest of the game. This time it was to wide receiver Samuel Curry for 62 yards. Another came late in the third quarter to Bullard for his third touchdown of the game for 47 yards.

Edwards would finish the game with a total of 302 passing yards followed by four touchdown passes. Bullard also had a stellar performance with five receptions for 158 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

At the start of the fourth quarter the Blazers had a commanding 42-7 lead over the Panthers; Sitting the starters down for the remainder of the game.

Each team dished in one more touchdown for the final quarter. With a 41-yard rushing touchdown by running back Bud Chaney for the Blazers. Then with the Panthers getting a five-yard touchdown pass by quarterback RJ Rosales to wide receiver Reginald Vick, Jr.

The Blazer’s offense had the defense playing a gritty game. They would only allow 227 total yards to the Panthers offense and committed two turnovers.

The Blazer’s held Rosales to 88 passing-yards for eight completions while also holding their run game to 139 total rushing-yards. Only allowing two touchdowns with one in the second quarter and another in the fourth quarter.

“I say this with all due respect, you’ve never heard of ValdostaState being a dominant defense. You’ve heard that this is the home… and we score a lot of points,” said coach Jackson. “They want to be known to be a complete team not just one side of the ball.”

The Blazers look to keep their championship hopes alive as they face Minnesota State in the semifinal with another home field advantage at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 12:00 p.m.

Written by Angel Salazar, Spectator Reporter. Photo by Angel Salazar.