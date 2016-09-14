America takes too many pills: Health is poorly impacted by avoidable bad habit

Written by Bryce Ethridge, Staff Writer

In the words of Gin Rummy from “Boondocks” “…there are known knowns, and that there are known unknowns…” One of these known knowns are that Americans literally take pills for everything, but are these pills helping or hurting us? Do doctors really want to help you get better or do they want you to keep coming back for more in a giant scam used to get more money and keep populations controlled?

If you ever read the book “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” you would know that her cells are the very cells that were used to find many of the vaccines used today to fight diseases throughout the world. Another fact is that those very undying cells came from a cancerous tumor that was birthed inside of her cervix, meaning that the cells used to create these vaccines are cancerous at the core.

These very immortal cells are still being studied today to create vaccines to new diseases that pop up. The real question is: Do we need all of these manufactured pills whose ingredients sound like a foreign language to the general population? Back in the times when Native Americans roamed the wilderness of what is now America and up until it was colonized by Europeans, the natives lived long lives, relying only on the nature around them to survived.

Although our bodies have adapted to a good amount of the dangerous chemicals we consume daily, you are always able to find some natural ways of healing on the internet. You’ll learn that there are numerous herbs out there that are able to soothe multiple ailments.

One such herb is garlic. It is said that garlic is able to heal arthritis, asthma, cold, flus, sinusitis and even digestive disorders. It was often used by Egyptians to treat wounds, infections, tumors, and intestinal parasites. It is a potent natural antibiotic, antiviral, and antifungal herb. Another herb is ginger which has been used to prevent cancer, arthritis, heart disease and other various diseases/illnesses. Scientists have discovered that ginger can kill ovarian cancer cells by making those cells digest themselves.

There are more herbs like these two out there in the world, so do your own research, don’t just believe what is told to you, and overall: Stay woke.