Written by Geneva Crooks, Staff Writer

On Jan. 21, 4.8 million people made history by protesting in the Women’s March. The Women’s March was an organized march to protect women’s rights, the LGBTQ community, workers’ rights, immigration reform, freedom of religion, healthcare reform, the natural environment, racial equality and a great deal of other human rights.

The protest started as the Women’s March on Washington and spread globally. There were around 500,000 marchers in Washington alone and 673 marches worldwide, according to womensmarch.com. This march spread across all seven continents and marked the start of the “10 actions for the first 100 days,” campaign, a continuous fight for equality and encouragement of activism.

This protest followed the inauguration of President Donald Trump. And if we’re being honest here, there has never been a time when a march of this size was more needed. Not only has President Donald Trump shamelessly denounced women and their rights, but he has also made vulgar and disrespectful comments about assaulting them using his status and power.

Trump can be quoted stating that if he likes a woman he will grab her by the genitals to get his way. Very presidential.

Although it has been a little over a week since Donald Trump has been in office, he has passed a number of policy changes that are dehumanizing and downright cringeworthy.

Trump blocked immigrants and visa holders from seven countries from entering the United States.

Trump has also brought back the “Global Gag Rule,” which prohibits federal funding to organizations that provide, or even discuss, abortion.

Trump also put a hiring freeze on all jobs in the federal government, except for the military and national security.

Trump made it clear that he has no intention of helping out his fellow man, and he plans to follow through with all of the things he boasted about during his campaign.

This is why the Women’s March did exactly what it needed to do. The Women’s March made it clear that the public is aware of the issues and the battle we are about to face, and we are here for it.

Although I did not march, I stand with those who did. As a woman, as a mother and as a minority, I will continue to stand with those who marched. We will not go down without a fight, because women’s rights are human rights.