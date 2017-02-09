Filmmaker reacts to travel ban by choosing not to attend The Oscars

Written by Bryce Ethridge, Staff Writer

In the wake of President Trump’s immigration ban on travelers from primarily Muslim countries, which stalls those who do not have a green card or dual citizenship from entering the United States, filmmakers from those countries will not be able to attend the Oscars.

One such filmmaker, Asghar Farhardi, told The Guardian there might be some exceptions to allow him to attend the Oscars, but it would probably include various conditions, which he wasn’t willing to accept.

Farhardi was planning to attend for his Oscar nominated movie, “The Salesman,” which was nominated Best Foreign Language Film in this year’s Oscars. Currently, there is no clear exception to allow Fahardi and his crew to attend.

The Oscars stated the ban is troubling, since it’s barring certain filmmakers, according to The Guardian.

Even before the ban was enacted, “The Salesman” actress Taraneh Alidoosti, who currently lives in the U.S., vowed to boycott the award ceremony due to Trump’s immigration policies, The Guardian reported.

Alidoosti stated on Twitter: “Trump’s visa ban for Iranians is racist. Whether this will include a cultural event or not, I won’t attend the #AcademyAwards 2017 in protest.”

Farhardi told The New York Times he intended to draw attention to the discrimination of immigrants and

travelers in the U.S.

“As supporters of film-makers – and the human rights of all people – around the globe, we find it extremely troubling that Asghar Farhadi, the director of the Oscar-winning film from Iran, “A Separation,” along with the cast and crew of this year’s Oscar-nominated film “The Salesman,” could be barred from entering the country because of their religion or country of origin,” a spokeswoman for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences told The Guardian.

The Guardian reported the immigration ban did not only enrage foreign filmmakers, but it also enraged American filmmakers. One such filmmaker, Michael Moore, tweeted: “To our Muslim neighbors in the world: I & tens of millions of others are so very sorry.”

“Along with liar, racist, misogynist, fool, infantile, sick, narcissist – with the Muslim ban we can now add heartless and evil to [Donald Trump’s] repertoire,” Rob Reiner, actor and filmmaker, posted on Twitter.

Even in wake of these events, the award ceremony premieres on Feb. 26.