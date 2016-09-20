Volleyball focusing on GSC

Written by Hunter Terrell, Staff Writer

The VSU volleyball team is off to an unsettling start this 2016 season.

Winning the first game against Brevard, then losing the next four and pulling out a win against Lees-McRae at the Barry University Classic, the Lady Blazers seem to be adjusting at a slower rate than expected.

The Blazers delivered their best offensive performance of the season in the first match and were led by Susanna Peonia, who had a career-high 19 kills. Instead of playing middle blocker, Peonia was repositioned to an outside hitter.

The losses against Southern Indiana, Flagler College, South Connecticut State University and Barry College dropped VSU to 1-4 on the season at the time.

Fans have been nervous leading up to the first home game on Sept. 16.

“I hope they can get better before the first home game,” Andrea White, sophomore said. “I always get super pumped at home games, and knowing that this is most the girls’ last year playing, I just really want them to do good.”

The team pulled it together for a while with victory over Lees-McRae before dropping the second match to the Fighting Knights of Lynn in Miami, Florida.

The Blazers went to Clinton, Mississippi early Tuesday morning to prepare for their Sept. 14 game against Mississippi College Lady Choctaws. The team won the match after sweeping all three sets.

Peonia led the team with 14 kills, and Sara Dandridge led the team with 33 assists.

The team will look to build on the win and the performance by Peonia in order to get some momentum going into the rest of the season, which are mostly conference games.

The Blazers will travel to Livingston, Alabama, on Friday, Sept. 16 to play West Alabama in the team’s second conference game. VSU will look to keep their conference record perfect after a posting a 2-5 record before conference play.