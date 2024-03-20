Sharks Sink Lady Blazers Historic Season

The Nova Southeastern Lady Sharks upset the Valdosta State Lady Blazers in the Round of 32 of the South Region of the Women’s Division 2 Championship.

The Lady Blazers came into this matchup as one of the regions hosts for the women’s NCAA Division 2 championship tournament, thanks in part to their impressive 30-2 record coming into this matchup.

After defeating Miles College by double digits in the round of 64, many believed the Lady Blazers had a straight bath to the region final to take on Tampa.

However, the Lady Blazers, riding their 27-game win streak, would have to get past the sharks of Nova Southeastern, who, coming into this game at 24-5, were no pushovers.

From the first tip, the opening quarter was good back and forth basketball. The Lady Blazer and the Sharks traded baskets back and forth and going into the second quarter, the Lady Blazers led 14-11.

However, the second quarter is what spelled doom for the Lady Blazers.

The Lady Blazers allowed nearly 20 points on defense and scored only five on offense, which led to the Sharks taking a lead into the break.

“That second quarter, the 18-5, was really what we couldn’t overcome,” said Lady Blazers head coach Deandra Schirmer.

She would be proven right as even with a nearly even second half between both squads, VSU’s historic season was about to be over.

With the game decided, Schirmer took a timeout with nine seconds left. The Sharks led 69-58, and during this timeout, a standing ovation was given to the Lady Blazers for the season they had, the audience realizing that everyone in attendance had witnessed a historic season.

“We were able to have a moment with nine seconds left and the crowd gave us a standing ovation,” said Schirmer.

“We were able to honor our group the way they deserved to be honored and I feel like we were able to kind of go out on top,” said Schirmer.

For those in red and black, there wasn’t a dry eye in the audience of 1,000 in attendance on Saturday at the complex.

As the season ended, the Lady Blazers finished with both a regular season and conference championship title, they went 30-3, tied for the best record in school history and set the record for most consecutive wins in program history with 27.

Written by Jack Calhoun, Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU.