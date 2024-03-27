Blazers outscore Tritons at Billy Grant Field

The VSU baseball team defeats the Eckerd College Tritons 11-8 last week.

The Blazers came into this game coming off a three-game series with Gulf South Conference opponent Alabama Huntsville, in which the Blazers took two games out of three.

Attempting to protect home field, the Blazers and Tritons traded a scoreless first inning. However, the Tritons caught fire in the top of the second inning.

It first started with a solo home run from Eckerd’s Cam Collier, which was followed up by a two RBI (run batted in) triple from Bradley White.

By the time the third out was recorded, another run was on the board, and the Blazers found themselves down 4-0 for their second go around at hitting.

Let’s just say, they wouldn’t be behind for long.

The Blazers went on an offensive showcase notching six runs in total. DJ Banks, Cole Steinmetz, and Pedro Moreno did most of the damage in that inning, as we moved to the top of the third with the Blazers in front, 6-4.

Eckerd notched a run in the top of the third inning to cut it back to a one run deficit. Unfortunately for Eckerd, their bats would go cold and they would go scoreless for the next three innings, while VSU scored five runs in the same amount of innings.

Finding themselves down by six runs in the top of the seventh inning, the Tritons had a big burst of offense.

In the top of the seventh alone the Tritons found a way to cut this back to a three-run deficit with help from players such as Collier, who made his way around all four bases in this inning.

However, the score wouldn’t change from there, as VSU would pick up a non-conference win by a score of 11-8.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 14-11 overall this season, and picked up their 10th at-home victory.

Meanwhile, Eckerd drops to 11-15 overall on the season as they drop their fourth straight contest.

The Blazers will hit the road to Montevallo, Alabama this weekend to take on the Falcons in a three game GSC series. Eckerd will return back home to face Southern Wesleyan University this Friday.

Written by Jack Calhoun, sports editor. Photo by VSU.