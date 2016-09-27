Curtis breaks record

Written by Juston Lewis, Staff Writer

Alyssa Curtis is more than a record holder for VSU Soccer, she’s an anchor. Curtis recently broke the record for most saves in a single game with 14 against Georgia College

“I had no idea about the record,” said Curtis.

It wasn’t until after the game, at the team dinner that Coach Nolin informed her of the record.

“It was pretty cool to break a school record, and sign the record sheet,”

Her 14 saves in the double overtime shutout received national attention. This is outstanding as she was named Hero Sports’ D2 Women’s Soccer Hero of the Week. Curtis said her goal for the rest of the season is to make her team better.

“It would be cool to break my own record but I really just want to be as strong as I can for my team.”

In the game following the record setting performance, she amassed 13 saves, almost tying a record that was only two days old.

Curtis has been playing soccer since the age of six. In the 7th grade she made the move to goal keeper permanently. In high school she experimented with other sports but soccer always had a place in her heart.

“I tried playing softball in high school but it wasn’t physical enough for me,” Curtis said with a laugh.

Curtis credited her teammates on defense for her success.

“I have a really good relationship with all of the defenders and without them I couldn’t do my job,” Curtis said. “They all leave their heart on the field each game.”

Curtis also said her coaches Rebecca Nolin and Corey Harbison help her to become better each game.

“My family is a big key to me being motivated, they are always there for me,” said Curtis.

At Andrew College, Curtis collected 149 saves in 17 games started. This season she is already at 51 saves through six games played. She said another one of her goals is to make it to the NCAA tournament.

“Whatever I can do to help my team win games and get to the postseason, I’m willing to do,” Curtis said.

Curtis and her teammates will be looking to get their first win of the season when they take on West Florida Friday at 7 p.m. at the Athletic Field House.