Volleyball prepared for UWA

Written by Kimberly Cannon, Staff Writer

Following two wins and one loss this past weekend, the VSU volleyball team has been working on offense during recent practices to train for the upcoming home game against West Alabama on Friday at 7 p.m.

“Our blocking and defense have been really strong, so I expect that to continue. We know that we definitely need to improve on serve receiving and just running our offense a little more efficiently,” Mike Swan, Head Volleyball Coach, said.

Swan said the key to beating West Alabama is to serve tough and to pass the ball well to run all of the hitters.

“Susie [Peonia] and Antia [Rodriguez-Sanchez] have been playing very good on the front row, as well as Tristyn [Sells],” Swan said. “Now we just need to get more production out of our right side hitter, whether it’s Julie [Masonheimer] and Kayla [Widera], and if we can get Ashley [Miller] into the flow of the offense in the middle that will help. Both setters are still working and improving, whether it’s Sara [Dandridge] or Carly [Smart], and we just are hoping that they can get the balls to our hitters like they need to.”

The team has been playing at a high level the past three weeks and has developed confidence in both the system the team is running and in each other, according to Swan.

“I think we feel right now that we’re in the groove, and there’s no reason we can’t beat anybody when we’re playing well,” he said.

Improvements have occurred in the team since the start of the season, according to Swan.

“We were a little tentative [earlier this season] when games got close, and lately, we’ve been winning almost all of our close sets,” he said.

Swan said it’s important for the team’s leadership to continue to step up.

Swan said VSU will go to the game against West Alabama with effort and enthusiasm on the court. He said one of the benefits of playing on home court is the support of the crowd, which gives the team extra energy during the game.

VSU will take on West Alabama on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at the P.E. Complex at VSU.