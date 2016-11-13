Blazers Shutout Shorter 44-0

Written by Juston Lewis, Staff Writter

En route to the playoffs, the Blazers rout Shorter 44-0 and lockup the No. 2 seed in the GSC.

The game was marked as military appreciation and senior night for VSU. The Blazers honored military personnel with special camouflage helmets and multiple tributes throughout the game. The Blazers honored senior football players with a dominating victory that allowed many seniors to get an opportunity that they will never get again.

The game started out flat and it seemed like Shorter might give VSU a fight to avoid going winless on the season. Adam Robles and Xay Howard changed that for the Blazers.

Robles hit Howard just as he came out of his route and Howard broke free for a 78-yard touchdown to put VSU up 10-0. That touchdown ignited the Blazers’ entire team and they never looked back.

The reoccurring trend for VSU was the major impact that the seniors had all game long.

Thomas Wright had a huge hit on the ensuing kickoff that led to poor field position for Shorter. On the same drive, senior Egim Etta-Towa had a sack for 15 yards.

Donatello Brown had an interception when Shorter was driving in Blazer territory to give VSU the ball.

Senior quarterback, Jacob Chesser, controlled the VSU offense in the fourth quarter and went 7-11. These are all senior players that got an opportunity to put it all on the line for their team in the last regular season game they’ll play in. It showed how much VSU meant to them in their play.

“Football is the ultimate team sport and any given play can be the deciding factor for the football game,” Wright said.

This win for the Blazers meant more than just adding another win to their record. It allowed the Blazers to get a confidence booster before playoffs and allowed the team to find a rhythm.

Andrew Gray went 3-3 including a career long 44-yard field goal.

The running back trio of Quahlin Patterson, Cedric Hollingshed and Jordan Germany combined for 275 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns for the Blazers.

Adam Robles completed 65 percent of his passes while picking up 333 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

The Blazers will find out their playoff standing Sunday afternoon; They finished the season at 8-2 overall and placed second in the Gulf South Conference with a 6-2 record in conference play.

Playoffs is a different atmosphere than the regular season. The Blazers recognize this and are getting ready for the pursuit of their fourth national championship.

“Prepare harder than ever,” Howard said on beginning the playoffs. “This is do or die and we ain’t dying!”

Details and coverage will be provided by the Spectator throughout the playoffs.