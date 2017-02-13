Wild Adventures announces All-Star Concert performers

Written by Kelsey Dickerson, Features Editor
Wild Adventures announced its 2017 All-Star Concert Series lineup on Feb 13, with popular artists scheduled to grace the stage at the All-Star Amphitheater throughout the spring and summer.
A variety of genres will be represented, with big-time performances by The All-American Rejects, Lynryd Skynrd, the Beach Boys, and Maddie and Tae scheduled for the season, which runs from April 1 to Aug. 5.
Other performances include late 80’s pop-rock band Huey Lewis and the News, Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae, “Buy Me a Boat” singer Chris Janson, and many more.
The Full lineup:
April 1: John Michael Montgomery
April 8: The Beach Boys
April 22: Lecrae
May 6: The All-American Rejects
May 13: For King & Country
May 20: Chris Janson
May 27: Lynyrd Skynyrd
June 3: Kirk Franklin
June 10: Big & Rich
June 17: Huey Lews and The News
June 24: MercyMe
July 8: Maddie & Tae
July 22: The LACS
Aug. 5: Skillet
For information about purchasing tickets, visit Wild Adventures’ website.