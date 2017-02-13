Wild Adventures announces All-Star Concert performers

Written by Kelsey Dickerson, Features Editor

Wild Adventures announced its 2017 All-Star Concert Series lineup on Feb 13, with popular artists scheduled to grace the stage at the All-Star Amphitheater throughout the spring and summer.

A variety of genres will be represented, with big-time performances by The All-American Rejects, Lynryd Skynrd, the Beach Boys, and Maddie and Tae scheduled for the season, which runs from April 1 to Aug. 5.

Other performances include late 80’s pop-rock band Huey Lewis and the News, Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae, “Buy Me a Boat” singer Chris Janson, and many more.

The Full lineup: April 1: John Michael Montgomery

April 8: The Beach Boys

April 22: Lecrae

May 6: The All-American Rejects

May 13: For King & Country

May 20: Chris Janson

May 27: Lynyrd Skynyrd

June 3: Kirk Franklin

June 10: Big & Rich

June 17: Huey Lews and The News

June 24: MercyMe

July 8: Maddie & Tae

July 22: The LACS

Aug. 5: Skillet

For information about purchasing tickets, visit Wild Adventures’ website.