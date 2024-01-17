Blazers and Lady Blazers recap of Alabama trip

The Lady Blazers extend their winning streak to 11 while the Blazers drop two more on the road.

Both squads traveled to Huntsville, Ala. last Thursday, Jan. 11 to take on the University of Alabama Huntsville.

The Lady Blazers came out of the gates strong at the end of the first half leading 29-16.

However, in the second half, points started coming from all around as several role players got game minutes as VSU put up 42 points in the final 20 minutes.

Senior guard Emma Martin played 25 minutes and led all Blazers scores with 13 as the Lady Blazers rolled to another victory with a score of 71-44.

The men’s squad faced off against a top 25 squad in UAH, and for the first five minutes of the game, both squads were trading points back and forth.

It wasn’t until the Chargers went on a run from the 15-minute mark that the game started to get out of reach for VSU.

The deficit was only 13 at the half, and the Chargers came out hot to start the second half. The deficit became too much to overcome for the shorthanded Blazers as they dropped another conference matchup by a score of 85-59.

Two days later, both sets of Blazers hit the road again, this time taking on the West Alabama Tigers in Livingston.

The Lady Blazers weren’t as explosive out of the gates as they were before the first media timeout. Senior guard Taylor Searcey had picked up two fouls and found herself on the bench for a large portion of the first half.

The Blazers had a seven-point advantage over the Tigers at the end of the first half, but that lead would soon grow, as the third quarter saw VSU score 23 while only allowing six points for the Tigers.

The Lady Blazers went on to pick up another victory with a score of 64-44, making it 11 straight victories for the Lady Blazers. They currently sit at 14-2 and 11-1 in the Gulf South Conference.

On the other side, the men’s squad played a very solid first half.

West Alabama struggled to hold on to a big lead against the Blazers. When the Tigers would pull away the Blazers would come fighting back.

After a very physical first half, the Blazers only railed 33-25 and had an opportunity to make a move.

However, to start the second half West Alabama started to make shots from three-point range that they were missing in the first half and the Blazers just couldn’t keep up.

When the final buzzer sounded the Blazers dropped another game to the Tigers with a score of 71-55. They fell to 6-10 overall and 3-9 in the GSC.

Both the Blazers and Lady Blazers return home to the Complex on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. to take on conference opponent Shorter.

