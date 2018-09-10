Blazers Soccer Continues Road Game Struggles

After taking down Florida Southern College in the final five minutes of the match on Friday, Sept. 7, VSU Women’s Soccer traveled down to Melbourne, Florida to face their first Gulf South Conference opponent.

On Sunday, Sept. 9, the Lady Blazers faced off against Florida Tech, and the team was ready to get their first road win.

The first half was ridden with fouls from Florida Tech, but it was the Panthers that drew first blood (43’) as Keira McCarthy scored her third goal of the season.

The second half started perfectly for the Lady Blazers as Mallory McDaniel cleaned up after a shot from Kyleigh Reedy (46’), but the tide quickly turned for VSU.

Florida Tech’s Elisabeth Stoffel put away a rebound goal of her own (50’) to put the Panthers back on top. It only got worse from there for the Lady Blazers.

Maria Munoz put away the third and final goal for the Panthers (69’), and the match ended in a 3-1 loss for the Lady Blazers.

The Lady Blazers will face two more GSC road tests in Alabama before coming home for their third home match of the season against Spring Hill College, Friday, Sept. 21 at the Soccer Complex.

These next two road matches will be a challenge for the team, but it can be a valuable opportunity to improve the current road match record.

Written by Ray Hannah, Staff Writer. Photo Courtesy of Bethany Davis.

