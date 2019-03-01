Blazers football announce 2019 schedule

It’s time to hit the reset button for the Blazers football team.

In 2018, the Blazers capped off an undefeated 15-0 season by winning the NCAA Division II Football National Championship. The Blazers defeated Ferris State 49-47 to win their fourth title.

VSU hired former Blazer Gary Goff as football coach No. 10 in program history on Jan. 29.

Goff coached the last eight seasons at Tiffin University in Ohio. Goff replaces former VSU head coach Kerwin Bell, who took the offensive coordinator position at the University of South Florida.

Bell began coaching the Blazers in 2016.

This upcoming season is set, as VSU announced the new football schedule on March 1.

Sept. 7 at Albany State

Sept. 14 Ohio Dominican

Sept. 21 West Alabama

Sept. 28 at Shorter

Oct. 5 Mississippi College

Oct. 12 at Delta State

Oct. 19 Florida Tech (Homecoming)

Oct. 26 at North Greenville

Nov. 9 West Florida

Nov. 16 at West Georgia

The first round of the NCAA Super Region Two championship begins No. 23. The 2019 National Championship is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 21. The site has not been determined.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr, Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU Athletics.

