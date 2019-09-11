National Chicken Month: Who has the best chicken?

September is everyone’s favorite month for one reason: National Chicken Month! Ever since the Popeyes chicken sandwich has become the talk of the times, a huge debate has arisen on the Internet involving Popeyes vs. Chick-Fil-A. Such commotion could only lead to one question: who is the best fast-food chicken connoisseur?

I have chosen nine of the most popular fast food chicken restaurants there are, and my rankings (9 being the worst, 1 being the best) are as follows:

9) Church’s- I can honestly say, I haven’t tried this one. However, I’ve never had the urge to want to try it either, so that must count for something, right?

8) Bojangles- I tried Bojangles for the first time recently, and I must say: I was highly disappointed. I’ve heard so many people talk about how good Bojangles is, but it just wasn’t my cup of tea. Sorry!

7) Buffalo Wild Wings- Buffalo Wild Wings isn’t bad by any means, but in my opinion, it doesn’t compare to many of the other restaurants on this list. I’m always down for a good deal, though!

6) Popeyes- I’ve genuinely never been a huge fan of Popeyes. I would only go if my family wanted to, but I would never willingly ask to go to Popeyes. The chicken isn’t terrible at all, but it’s just not my favorite.

5) Hooters- Hooters is a pretty good wing place. Their food usually isn’t what gets people talking about them, but that doesn’t make their food any less good. Bacon wrapped wings? It’s a yes from me!

4) KFC- This is probably a very controversial decision, but an honest one for me. I don’t hate KFC as much as others do. It’s generally good, definitely not the worst, but not good enough to be the best.

3) Wingstop- Wingstop is basically what you get when you take Buffalo Wild Wings and give it more variety, flavor, and overall enjoyment. I have yet to be unsatisfied with Wingstop, and hopefully that will never change.

2) Chick-Fil-A- It took a while before I actually ate Chick-Fil-A. It was never because I didn’t want to, but because the nearest one from my hometown was about 45 minutes away. I finally tried one of the original chicken sandwiches, and I have never turned down the opportunity to eat Chick-Fil-A ever again.

1) Zaxby’s- No matter what, nothing will ever beat Zaxby’s. The sensation my taste buds feel when biting into one of those juicy “Fingerz” is the equivalent to the sensation my ears feel from listening to any Beyoncé song ever. Yes, it’s that real.

Whether you agree with my ranking or completely hate it, we can all definitely agree on one thing: a little bit, or a lot, of chicken never hurt anybody!

Written by Torrence Weaver. Photo Courtesy of Pixabay and MGN Online.