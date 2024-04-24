Mayhem Music Festival: Night of Musical Ecstasy

Mayhem Music Festival returns to the front lawn of VSU campus on April 26 with a music lineup that features KCamp, Derrick Flowers, Mandalla music, and other musical talents.

Last Mayhem Music Festival was moved from the outside to the inside, but students and local residents can expect blue skies for this year with the same sweet and savory foods and carnival rides and games available for the crowd.

Kicking off the event at 6:00pm, DJ Will 5G will be providing non-stop entertainment until the sun starts to set. Afterwards, Latin American band, Mandalla Music, will be taking the stage with their mesmerizing soulful melodies.

As the night continues, the stage will be graced by the sounds of Derrick flowers, treating the audience to some country tunes.

And just when the excitement could not get any higher, brace yourselves for the headlining act of the night- Hailing from Atlanta, rapper KCamp, ready to bring down the campus with his chart-topping hip-hop hits that have taken the music scene by storm.

Following KCamp’s performance, DJ Mike Check will take the stage with the highly anticipated paint party, where everyone in attendance can dance the rest of the night away with burst of vibrant colors and blasting beats.

Students will be given complimentary tickets for both food and drinks at the check-in table while community members can purchase tickets at the event.

Whether you’re a fan of Latin rhymes, country melodies or hip-hop beats, there is something to enjoy at this event and make memories for a lifetime.

See you on the front lawn.

Written by Jasmine Hightower, Entertainment Editor. Photo courtesy of Valdosta State University.