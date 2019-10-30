Crime Report: Larceny continues on campus

Valdosta State’s crime is following the same trend. Most of the crime reports from on campus have been attempts of larceny.

Larceny is a crime involving the taking of property from another business or person. Many of these acts of larceny involve the breaking into and stealing of personal items from the vehicles around campus.

On Oct. 15, a VSU student’s unlocked vehicle was unlawfully entered and a phone charger was stolen. This act of larceny took place in the Fine Arts Lot around 3 a.m., and this case is still open.

On Oct. 18, another student’s property was stolen from the Bailey Science Center. A student reported that their bicycle was stolen around 8 p.m. this case is still open as well.

Any VSU student needs to be aware of the frequent acts of larceny and how they could potentially prevent the taking of personal property.

Be sure to lock your car when you are parking in any public lots around campus. Make sure that you are taking anything of value with you out of the car. Even the simplest things could help prevent your property being taken.

You can see the daily crime and fire reports by going to the VSU homepage and going to the VSU administration tab and clicking on the Public Safety link. On that page you can also anonymously report a crime or any suspicious behavior to the police.

Written by Amelia Sellars, Staff Writer. Photo courtesy of The Spectator.