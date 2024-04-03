VSUPD Crime Blotter: Collisions and Collapses

Collision in Hopper Circle

On Monday, March 25, at 9:49 a.m., Officer Kenny McDonald with the Valdosta Police Department responded to a private property collision in Hopper Circle, where later both drivers decided to handle the incident themselves. A white Ford Fusion driven by Akasha Williams hit an orange Honda Pilot owned by Leslie J. Slaughter. Officer McDonald reported no injuries or smoke. Upon his arrival, he spoke to Williams who stated she had backed the Ford Fusion into the unoccupied Honda Pilot. There was only minor damage to the right rear corner of the Ford Fusion. Officer McDonald saw no visible damage to the Ford.

While Officer McDonald was speaking to Williams, Slaughter arrived on the scene. After reviewing the damage, Slaughter stated that there was no need for a police report. Officer McDonald told both subjects that a report would be made just stating that they were both in agreement. The Ford Fusion was a state-owned vehicle, but not a VSU vehicle. It belongs to the Head Start program. Officer McDonald gave Williams a case number to the report. Officer McDonald’s vehicle and body camera were activated. This police report was submitted for further review.

Student passes out in Hopper Circle

On Tuesday, March 26 at approximately 3:43 p.m., Officer Jake Folsom with the VPD responded to Hopper Circle in reference to a report of a miscellaneous incident. The names in this report have been redacted for legal or security purposes. Upon his arrival, contact was made with a male student who was sitting on the ground. When Officer Folsom approached the student’s friend (unknown female), she explained the incident.

The female stated that she met the seated male on campus and as she was going to give him a hug he fell to the ground. The female also advised that he was unresponsive (not talking) but appeared to be breathing fine. Officer Folsom asked if the seated male had any health conditions or had taken any drugs that would have led to this situation, to which the male responded “No,” by shaking his head from left to right. Officer Folsom then asked if he would like to be evaluated by EMS, to which the male responded “No,” by shaking his head. When Officer Folsom asked the male if he wanted to go to the Student Health Center, he responded “Yes,” by nodding his head. The male was asked later on if he was having a crisis, to which he responded “No.”

The male was then placed into the rear of Officer Folsom’s patrol vehicle and transported to the health center. The employees on scene advised they would connect to a mobile crisis line and take further action to help. Shortly after Officer Folsom left the health center, the employees called back asking for EMS because the male would not speak to them. Officer Folsom was dispatched back out to the health center to contact the employees and stand by for EMS. Once South Georgia Medical Center EMS arrived, they spoke with the male about his situation. EMS then loaded the male onto a stretcher and transported him to the SGMC for further evaluation. All events were recorded on Officer Folsom’s body-worn camera, which will be uploaded to the database. According to records this is the third type of incident of this nature involving this male in 2022, 2023 and 2024. This report will be submitted for further review and the Student Affairs have been notified.

Hit and run occurs in Oak Parking Deck

On Wednesday, March 27 at approximately 2:44 p.m., VSUPD Officer Gary Morford was dispatched to the second-floor ramp of the Oak Parking Deck in reference to a student’s vehicle being struck while unattended.

When Officer Morford arrived, he spoke with Iyana Wilson, owner of the 2010 brown Chevy Malibu. Wilson stated she had not driven her vehicle since March 24 at approximately 7:45 p.m. When she went to her vehicle on March 27, it had been struck on the driver side’s rear bumper, resulting in slight damage to her vehicle.

Officer Morford attempted to observe CCTV footage but there were no cameras showing the location of Wilson’s vehicle. Pictures were not taken of damage. Wilson was given a card with a case number and information on how to obtain a copy of this report. Officer Morford’s body camera was active during contact.

Written by Kayla Pool, Staff Reporter. Phot courtesy of Unsplash.